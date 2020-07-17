Washington DC, July 17: Tech company Microsoft updated its Launcher app for Android to version 6, giving the software a big visual overhaul and a performance upgrade. According to The Verge, Version 6 of Launcher has a new app icon, dark mode, daily wallpaper feature (provided by Bing), customizable icons, and it also works in landscape orientation. Also Read | US Economy Plunged by 37% in Q2, to Contract 6.6% in 2020, Says IMF: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

A personalised news feed has also been added, that updates throughout the day. Other general performance improvements, including faster loading and reduced battery drain, has also been noticed, owing to a new codebase. The application is available to download from Google's Play Store.

For Microsoft, the Launcher app has always been an interesting experiment, giving the company a foothold on the world's biggest mobile platform and a place to explore how Windows integrates with Android. But this latest update seems to be preparing the ground for Microsoft's most ambitious Android launch: the dual-screen Surface Duo.

The tech company unveiled the Surface Duo last year and says it will be launching the device, which runs on Android, at the end of 2020.

