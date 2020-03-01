Telangana CM Presents 'Ghilaf' for Ajmer Dargah Urs Celebrations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has handed over a "Ghilaf" to be presented at Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the ongoing annual Urs celebrations on behalf of the state government. "The 'Ghilaf' to be presented at Ajmer Dargah shrine celebrations on behalf of the Telangana State government has been handed over by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao," the Chief Minister's office said. The Chief Minister offered prayers to the 'Ghilaf' ('chadar') in the presence of Wakf Board members and Muslim clergy while handing it over on Friday. Home Minister Mohammed Ali, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Salim, MLC Sri Farooq Hussain, Minorities Commission Chairman Qamruddin Quadri, Mecca Masjid Imam Hafiz Mohammed Osman, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Fasiuddin were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)