Telangana Govt to Procure Produce of Farmers

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a huge huge relief to farmers amid coronavirus lockdown, Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government is ready to procure the entire produce of farmers.Minister Sabitha said this after a review meeting on paddy procurement, and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.She assured the farmers that their produce will be fully procured."So far six COVID-19 cases have been reported from Vikarabad district. I ask everyone to please cooperate with the lockdown guidelines," Sabitha said.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender earlier in the day had said that 49 new COVID-19 new cases have been reported and there are 397 active cases of the infection in the state. (ANI)

