Telangana Police to Probe Cop Kicking Father of Teen Girl Who Allegedly Committed Suicide

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): A police constable who purportedly kicked a man, who attempted to prevent police from taking for postmortem, the dead body of his teenage daughter, who allegedly committed suicide earlier this week, has been attached to Sangareddy District headquarters, Telangana Police said on Wednesday. A departmental probe has also been ordered against him.Superintendent of Police (in-charge), Medak District, Chandana Deepthi told ANI: "We received a complaint from a man stating that his daughter Sandhya Rani, an intermediate student at Narayana Junior College in Patancheru has committed suicide on February 24 after she got ill and the college management did not allow her to go home.""While the deceased dead body was being shifted to Patancheru government hospital for a postmortem, her father obstructed the way and tried to take the body to the college management for protest," the SP said.Deepthi claimed that Bhanoor Police constable Sridhar unknowingly kicked the deceased girl's father during the process of shifting the dead body and that a departmental probe has been ordered against the constable.The post mortem examination was completed and the body was handed over to the family, the SP said.The 16-yr-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide on February 24 in her hostel in Sangareddy as she was denied permission to go home despite her illness, was identified as Sandhya Rani.A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which several policemen are seen rolling a freezer box containing the dead body of a girl towards the hospital when the man, police identified as Sandhya Rani's father lay down on the road and clutches at the box, preventing the police from proceeding into the hospital. The video footage shows a constable kicking the man.After the video went viral, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took cognisance of it and said he will bring the issue to the notice of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali."Will request Mahmood Ali Saab and the Telangana DGP Garu to review the insensitive handling by these policemen. Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of government officials," he tweeted.Responding to his tweet, DGP Mahender Reddy called the incident "unfortunate"."The concerned police officer has been directed to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," he tweeted. (ANI)

