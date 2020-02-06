Train Services Affected on Blue Line Due to OHE Wire Issue

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Services were affected for nearly an hour on the Blue Line on Wednesday due to an issue in the overhead electric (OHE) wire on a section of the corridor, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

"Train services on Line-3/4(Blue Line) were regulated from 3-4 pm today between Karol Bagh and Indraprashta section. This was necessitated to undertake the repair of some broken strands of OHE wire between Rajiv Chowk and R K Ashram Metro section (Up Line-going towards Dwarka) which are suspected to be broken due to some foreign material falling on OHE," the DMRC said in a statement.

The exact reason shall be worked out during the night after completion of train services, it said.

Due to the OHE issue, trains were moved in the affected portion with a restricted speed of 5 kmph to avoid damage to the pantographs of the trains, resulting in delay in services, officials said.

"To avoid impact on the entire Blue Line, train movement was regulated intermittently through loops also, between Karol Bagh abd Dwarka -21 section, and Indraprastha to Noida/Vaishali section," the statement said.

The maintenance team carried out the necessary repair work around 4 pm thereby, normalising the affected OHE portion. Regular train movement was restored on entire line then, officials said.

