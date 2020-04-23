Trump, Qatari Emir Discuss Need for Afghans to Resume Prisoner Swap Talks

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], April 23 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the importance of resuming intra-Afghan talks and exchange of prisoners, the White House said."The President and the Amir agreed on the importance of the Taliban reducing violence and continuing discussions on prisoner releases," White House issued a statement after their phone conversation on Wednesday (local time).Qatar has played a key role in mediating the US-Taliban talks that consummated with an agreement in February envisioning the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. The deal also called for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and mutual release of prisoners.However, clashes continue in the country amid disagreements over the prisoner release process.Earlier in the day, 11 Afghan policemen were killed and 19 others injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on security checkpoints in two districts of the country's northern province of Sar-e Pol. (Sputnik/ANI)

