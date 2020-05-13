Twitter Now Makes It Easier to Watch Quote Tweets on IOS

Washington DC [USA], May 13 (ANI): In a respite for users, Twitter has added a new way to see how many people have retweeted a tweet. However, it is available on the iOS version of the app right now.The new feature is going to organise all of the retweets with comments into a handy list, the Verge reported.To access this feature, the user will be required to tap on a tweet and then click on the word "Retweets."The user will then be able to see retweets broken out into two columns-- ones commenting on the retweet (or a quote tweet) and a list of retweets with no comment.This feature will be rolled out for web app and Android in the coming weeks. (ANI)

