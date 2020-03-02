UP: BJP MLA Virendra Sirohi Passes Away

New Delhi/Bulandshahr, Mar 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away early on Monday at a hospital in Delhi.

He was 73.

The BJP leader was suffering from liver ailments and was hospitalised a fortnight ago, his son Digvijay Sirohi said.

"He was suffering from liver ailments and breathed his last around 3.30 am today," his son told PTI.

Sirohi, representing Bulandshahr Sadar, was a three-time MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)