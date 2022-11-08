Bahraich (UP), Nov 8: An "exorcist" has been detained for allegedly raping a woman when she came to him for treatment, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against the accused Lal Maharaj (57) on a complaint of the victim's father on Monday, Additional SP, Kunwar Gyanjai Singh, said.

The 26-year-old victim has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow as her condition was serious, police said.

The woman was suffering from tuberculosis and had reached the "exorcist" for treatment on advice of some locals, the police said.

A detailed probe is on, they said.