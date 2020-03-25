US Senator Mitt Romney Tests Negative for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Mar 25 (ANI): US Senator Mitt Romney on Tuesday said that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus but would nevertheless complete his two week period of self-imposed isolation to comply with essential health guidelines."Thankfully I have tested negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period," Romney wrote on Twitter.On Sunday, Senator Romney had announced that he was in isolation due to exposure to a fellow Senate Republican Rand Paul who has tested positive for the coronavirus."Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested," informed Romney in an official statement on Sunday.Prior to the Romney announcement, Paul had made his COVID-19 condition public through his Twitter account."Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person," Rand Paul twitter account read.At least three US lawmakers have tested positive for the virus within the past few weeks.As per the latest data, the number of people who have got infected with coronavirus in the US has reached 50,000, with over 600 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)