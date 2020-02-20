Will File Defamation Suit Against 2 BJP Spokesmen: Digvijaya

Gwalior, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday he is going to file a defamation suit against two BJP spokespersons, who he claimed, linked him to Pakistani spy agency ISI and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

"I am going to file a defamation case against two BJP spokespersons who had linked me to the ISI and 26/11 Mumbai attacks," he told reporters here.

However, he did not identify the two BJP spokespersons or provided details of the alleged charges levelled by them.

The former chief minister wondered why Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionaries have been nominated on the board of the trust which will oversee construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said the VHP has nothing to do with Sanatani Hindus.

Singh expressed surprise over the non-inclusion of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad members from the trust.

He found fault with the way the central government has constituted the temple.

"People from the Akhara Parishad and Ramashaya sect have been ignored. Instead, officers and VHP people have found a place on the board," he added.

