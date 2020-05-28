World News | 103 Year-old Grandmother from Massachusetts Celebrates COVID-19 Recovery with Ice-cold Bud Light

World. (File Image)

Massachusetts [USA], May 28 (ANI): 103-year-old Stejna recently beat the novel coronavirus.

Upon recovery, the hospital staff gave the Covid-19 survivor an ice-cold Bud Light to celebrate, US Today reported.

According to the American daily, Shelley Gunn calls her Polish grandma as having a 'feisty spirit'.

She certainly showed that spirit in her fight with the deadly infection.

A few weeks back, Stejna had a low-grade fever and was moved to a separate ward and was the first to test positive for the COVID-19 infection in her nursing home.

Stejna didn't really grasp or understand COVID-19, Gunn said, but did know she was very ill.

After Stejna's condition started deteriorating, Shelly said they called to say what they thought was their final farewell.

But Stejna recovered on May 13.

"This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus," Shelly husband's Adam Gunn was quoted as saying by USA Today.

A 'hardcore' Boston sports fan, Stejna has lived all her life in Massachusetts. Teddy, her husband of 54 years of marriage, died in 1992 at the age of 82. Throughout her life, Stejna was an avid bingo player and enjoyed reading books.

The 103-year-old COVID-19 survivor has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, the family said. (ANI)

