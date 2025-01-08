Athens (Greece), Jan 8 (AP) Authorities in Greece detained 124 migrants on the eastern island of Karpathos on Wednesday after spotting speedboats without identification markers.

The coast guard said 58 migrants were discovered during an inspection near the main port of the island in the eastern Aegean Sea. Another 66 were found in a more remote area to the north, many of them detained on land, also after using another unmarked speedboat.

Also Read | What Is UK Grooming Gangs Scandal Involving Pakistani Men? Why Is Elon Musk Targetting British PM Keir Starmer?.

A 24-year-old migrant was arrested for the alleged possession of forged identification documents.

Greek officials blame ongoing wars in the Middle East for a spike in illegal immigration from neighbouring Turkey and from the Libyan coast.

Also Read | Los Angeles Wildfire: Thousands Evacuate As Fast-Growing Wildfires Devastate Southern California Amid Harsh Winds; Palisades Fire Burns More Than 2,900 Acres (Watch Videos).

Greece reported a near-50 per cent increase in illegal arrivals last year, with Syrians making up the largest group. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)