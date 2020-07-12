Hebei, July 12: An earthquake of magnitude measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Guye District of Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province on Sunday. The tremors were felt at 6:38 am Beijing time, reported Xinhua News citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

