World News | 5.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale struck North-East of Tokyo, Japan on Monday.

"Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred 86 km North-East of Tokyo, Japan at 2:32 am today," said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Slight tremors were felt in and around the capital of Japan. (ANI)

