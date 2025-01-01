Honolulu, Jan 1 (AP) A New Year's Eve fireworks explosion in a Honolulu-area neighbourhood killed two people died and injured 10 others, authorities say.

The accident occurred just before midnight outside a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a statement.

The neighbourhood is near Honolulu's international airport and a joint US Air Force and Navy base and a little more than 3.22 kilometers east of the USS Arizona Memorial, which honours sailors who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the US into World War II.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and the other 20 victims were transported to hospitals, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The fire department said it was investigating the cause of the blast and had no details about how the accident occurred. It said there was no fire at the home. The victims were not immediately identified. (AP)

