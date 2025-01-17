Balochistan [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Leading Baloch Human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organised a rally and held a gathering in Manguchar area on Thursday to honour the martyrs of Balochistan.

The details were shared on X by BYC. The rally, which started from Zaiqa Hotel made way to the Chotank and Darkzai Cemetry where, "tributes were paid to the Baloch martyrs with prayers, Balochi shawls, and flowers".

During the rally, prominent leaders such as Mahrang Baloch highlighted the issues being faced by the Baloch masses. These include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, road accidents, and the spread of drugs.

They urged the public to act against the "Baloch genocide" and invited them to gather on January 25 at Dalbandin for the 'Remembrance of the Baloch Genocide Day".

"The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Manguchar Zone organized a rally and gathering in Manguchar on January 16, 2025, to honour the martyrs of Balochistan. Starting from Zaiqa Hotel, the rally proceeded to Chotank and Darkzai Cemetery, where tributes were paid to the Baloch martyrs with prayers, Balochi shawls, and flowers. Dr Mahrang Baloch and other leaders highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, road accidents, and the spread of drugs, urging the public to act against the Baloch genocide. Participants were invited to a national gathering in Dalbandin on January 25 for the Remembrance of the Baloch Genocide Day."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1879965363086966818

In another post, Mahrang Baloch wrote on X, "Today, public gatherings were organized by the Baloch Solidarity Committee in Mangchar and Kharan in connection with the awareness campaign for the rally to be held in Dalbandin on January 25, in which a large number of people participated. Awareness campaigns regarding Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day are ongoing throughout Balochistan."

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1879952425433346230

The BYC has declared January 25 as "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day," seeking international recognition for what it describes as a "Baloch genocide" under Pakistan's policies in the region. (ANI)

