KK vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: In match number six of Pakistan Super League 2025 also known as PSL 10 or PSL X Karachi Kings (KK) takes on Lahore Qalandars (LQ). The KK vs LQ PSL 2025 match takes place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15 and has a start time of 08:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KK vs LQ PSL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Islamabad United Move to Top Spot With Second Consecutive Victory.

Karachi vs Lahore is always an exciting clash in the PSL. And here they are ready for a face-off for the first time this season. Lahore Qalandars have played two games thus far and have won one. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have played one and won as many. Meanwhile, we have drafted the KK vs LQ Dream11 fantasy playing XI for PSL 2025. Islamabad United Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 102 Runs in PSL 2025; Sahibzada Farhan's Sensational Century, Imad Wasim's 3/26 Hand Babar Azam and Co Second Consecutive Defeat.

KK vs LQ PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings (LQ) and Tim Seifert (KK).

Batters: Abdullah Shafique (LQ), Fakhar Zaman (LQ) and James Vince (KK).

All-Rounders: Khushdil Shah (KK), Sikandar Raza (LQ) and Rishad Hossain (LQ).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (LQ), Haris Rauf (LQ) and Asif Afridi (LQ).

KK vs LQ PSL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim Seifert (c), Abdullah Shafique (vc).

KK vs LQ PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sam Billings (LQ), Tim Seifert (KK), Abdullah Shafique (LQ), Fakhar Zaman (LQ), James Vince (KK), Khushdil Shah (KK), Sikandar Raza (LQ), Rishad Hossain (LQ), Shaheen Afridi (LQ), Haris Rauf (LQ), Asif Afridi (LQ).

