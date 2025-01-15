Washington, Jan 15 (AP) The Biden administration on Tuesday is expected to lift the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to US officials familiar with matter.

The officials were not authorised to comment and insisted on anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly announced move.

White House National Security Council officials declined to comment on the matter.

The determination is likely to be reversed as early as next week after President-elect Donald Trump takes office and incoming Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio assumes the position of America's top diplomat.

Rubio, whose family fled from Cuba in the 1950s before the communist revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, has long been a proponent of sanctions on the communist island. Rubio will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing and is expected to address his Cuban roots in his testimony. (AP)

