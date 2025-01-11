Berlin, Jan 11 (AP) A bus accident on a highway in northeastern Germany left two people dead Saturday, police said, and an unknown number of others were injured.

Police said the accident happened on an exit that leads to a parking lot off the A11 highway close to an interchange near Prenzlau, northeast of Berlin, German news agency dpa reported.

The bus ended up on its side. No other vehicle was believed to be involved and the cause wasn't immediately clear.

There were 14 or 15 people aboard the bus at the time of the accident. There was no immediate information on the planned route of the bus. The A11 links Berlin with the Polish city of Szczecin. (AP)

