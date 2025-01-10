Beijing [China], January 10 (ANI): Chinese authorities in Xi'an have arrested Fei Xiaosheng, a well-known musician and performance artist who had expressed support for the Hong Kong democracy movement.

Fei, 55, was apprehended by police in Xi'an on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Beilin Detention Center, according to acquaintances who were familiar with him through the Songzhuang Artists' Village, a community of dissident and fringe artists in Beijing Radio Free Asia reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Security Forces Rescue 8 of 16 Atomic Energy Commission Workers Abducted by TTP Militants From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Fei's arrest occurs amid an ongoing crackdown by the ruling Communist Party on artists and creative professionals whose work or opinions are viewed as potentially subversive. Authorities have also detained Gao Zhen, one half of the Gao Brothers artistic duo, on charges of "insulting revolutionary heroes and martyrs" after confiscating satirical artwork featuring Chairman Mao from his studio.

Fellow artist Du Yinghong, now living in Thailand, expressed his shock on social media upon hearing of Fei Xiaosheng's detention.

Also Read | January 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 10.

"Two years ago, we communicated several times, and he mentioned that he envied me for living outside of China," Du wrote. "Just a few days ago, we had a video call, and I learned that he had applied for a passport, travelled to Serbia, but somehow ended up back in the confines of our country."

Du wrote, "He had mentioned that he planned to leave again soon and asked me to add his European phone number, but then we received the unfortunate news that he had been arrested."

Du later informed RFA Mandarin that Fei is being held at the Beilin Detention Center in Xi'an, but authorities have not provided any official notice of his detention.

"This is part of their cultural purge and a way to settle scores," he said, noting that Fei was likely targeted for his public support of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

"Fei Xiaosheng is a devout Christian who once showed solidarity with Hong Kong, and was detained for over 40 days because of it," Du added.

Du mentioned that Fei had a strong sense of social justice and kept a close watch on current events. In 2020, he was expelled from Songzhuang Artists' Village by state security police. "He used to organize music and performance art festivals in Songzhuang," Du said, noting that the police had even burned Fei's old passport.

"He had returned to China from Serbia for work and was about to leave the country again," he added.

Writer He Sanpo, who now lives in Thailand like many Chinese writers, expressed sadness over Fei's detention, though he was not surprised.

"But those truly dedicated to making art know that China is finished," He said. "In today's China, if you have a conscience and speak a few truths, you'll be committing a crime." He added, "The only option is to escape from it." Fei's detention comes as the trial of Gao Zhen is expected to begin.

Gao's friends told RFA Mandarin that his case is likely to be heard next week at the Xianghe County People's Court in Hebei province, possibly on Monday. They also mentioned that Gao's lawyer has been warned not to disclose any details of the case publicly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)