Washington, December 22: The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the United States has surpassed 18 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US coronavirus case tally stands at 18,006,061, the university said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country is 319,190, it said. Joe Biden Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Live on TV, to Boost Americans' Confidence in the Jabs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

