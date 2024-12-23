New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated thorgerdur katrin on her appointment as the Foreign Minister of Iceland.

Jaishankar said he is looking forward to further strengthening India-Iceland ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Iceland. Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Iceland ties."

India and Iceland have, despite the distance and contrast in population size reached out to each other to build a friendship based on shared values and mutuality of interests. A series of high-level visits since 2000 have imparted new dynamism to the bilateral relations, sustained by the opening of resident missions (in Delhi in February 2006 and in Reykjavik in August 2008), as per the Indian Embassy in Iceland.

Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India's candidature for permanent membership of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Embassy states.

Iceland was one of the countries co-sponsoring India's Resolution at the UN to declare June 21 as the "International Day of Yoga".

Icelanders evince interest in Indian culture especially yoga, films and food. Many Icelanders visit India for tourism, with Kerala and Pondicherry being their favourites. There is a bilateral Cultural Agreement in place. Film and food festivals, cultural programmes have been held in Reykjavik. Scores of Icelanders avail the free Yoga classes by the ICCR teacher at the Embassy, at the University of Iceland and the International School of Iceland.

Bilateral Trade figures have moved from USD 26.51 million in 2013-14 to a low of USD 13.30 million in 2017-18, to pick up again to USD 39.49 million in 2018-19 Items imported from Iceland are mainly Cod-liver oil and other Fish products, Medicines, Aluminium products, Ferrosilicon. Items exported from India are Organic chemicals, Apparels and accessories, Textile yarn, Cereals and cereal products, miscallenous manufactured items.

There are ongoing negotiations for a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between India and EFTA (European Free Trade Association, of which Iceland is one of the four members). The two countries had earlier inked Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (the latter is in the process of being renewed). (ANI)

