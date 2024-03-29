EAM Jaishankar shares a glimpse from his two-day visit to Malaysia (Photo credits: X/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared glimpse from his two-day official visit to Malaysia on Thursday, highlighting the meetings he held with the ministers.

EAM Jaishankar was on a two-day official visit to Malaysia from March 27-28, followed by the ones in Singapore and the Philippines.

Jaishankar took to his social media X, and posted a video highlighting all his meetings and events in Malaysia.

During his visit, he called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim. He expressed admiration for his vision aimed at fostering stronger ties between India and Malaysia.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasised that this vision will serve as a catalyst for crafting a more ambitious agenda to advance the relationship between the two nations. Jaishankar noted that he benefited greatly from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's guidance and insights on regional developments during their interaction.

Following this, he also met with foreign minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan and discussed wide-ranging topics of bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Jaishankar also held discussions with the Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo. In his meeting with the Malaysian minister, EAM discussed bilateral cooperation in the digital sector.

During the visit, EAM held a round-table meeting with the CEOs and leaders of the industry.

He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and praised their contribution to India-Malaysia ties.

Later, he also met with Tan Sri Vigneswaran, President of the Malaysian Indian Congress.

Malaysia is a key partner for India in ASEAN and our Act East Policy. EAM's visit to Malaysia provided an opportunity to reiterate its commitment to further develop the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, MEA said. (ANI)

