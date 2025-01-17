Ottawa [Canada], January 17 (ANI): Mark Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of Canada, has announced his candidacy to lead the Liberal Party and succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's next Prime Minister.

Sharing a post on X, he said, "I'm in."

According to his campaign, as Governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis, Carney guided Canada through one of the most turbulent economic periods in modern history, protecting jobs and helping ensure that Canada came out stronger.

In 2013, he was recruited to lead the Bank of England. And in 2019, he began serving as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

Carney was born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, and raised in Edmonton, Alberta.

Carney's announcement follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. He also said that the Canadian Parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24.

Trudeau had said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate."I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party chooses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he had said.

Trudeau's resignation came after a prolonged period of parliamentary paralysis. He also advised the Governor General to prorogue the House until March 24, paving the way for a new session of Parliament.

"We have worked for this country. We are at a critical moment in the world. Canadian resilience motivates me to serve. I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history," Trudeau had said. (ANI)

