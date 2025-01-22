San Salvador (El Salvador), Jan 22 (AP) Former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes, who spent the final years of his life in Nicaragua to avoid various criminal sentences, died late Tuesday. He was 65.

Nicaragua's Health Ministry said in a statement that Funes had died of a serious chronic illness.

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

Funes governed El Salvador from 2009 to 2014. He lived his final nine years under the protection of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega, whose government had given him citizenship, allowing him to avoid extradition.

Funes had pending sentences in El Salvador for corruption and making deals with the country's powerful street gangs that amounted to more than 26 years, but he never set foot in prison.

Also Read | Stargate Project: USD 500 Billion AI Project From OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and Others Presents Golden Opportunity for India, Says Industry.

The journalist-turned-politician came to power with the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, the leftist party born of El Salvador's civil war and a powerful national political force for three decades that was left with no seats in the Congress after last year's election. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)