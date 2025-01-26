World News | France Will Consider Allowing Israeli Companies to Take Part in Paris Air Show

Paris, Jan 26 (AP) France will consider allowing Israeli companies to participate in the Paris Air Show in June, thanks to ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon, the French president's office said Sunday.

That was among the results of a conversation Sunday between French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron said France hopes to help speed up the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, two of whom are French citizens. Macron also urged Israel to allow for a "massive" facilitation of aid to Gaza's population, and to fulfil its promises to withdraw troops from Lebanon under a truce brokered by the US and France.

Netanyahu asked about Israeli participation in the upcoming Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, a major industry event. The French president said Israeli participation "could be favourably considered, as a consequence of the cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon", according to Macron's office.

Tensions surrounded Israel's participation in two arms shows in France last year, Eurosatory and Euronaval. The French government did not want Israel displaying any weapons used in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Islamic Jihad group says the dispute over a hostage has been settled

RAMALLAH, West Bank - A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad, Gaza's second-largest militant group, says the dispute over an Israeli hostage that has kept Palestinians from returning home to northern Gaza has been settled.

Mohamed al-Hajj Mousa added in a statement that the group told mediators that the hostage, Arbel Yehoud, will be released before Saturday, when the next exchange of hostages from Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody is set to take place.

There is no immediate comment from Israel, which has accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire by changing the order of hostages it has released. It expected Yehoud to be freed this weekend, and it has put the movement of Palestinians into northern Gaza on hold.

Israeli far-right leaders back Trump's suggestion to resettle Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both want Israel to establish Jewish settlements in Gaza, supported Trump's remarks, calling it “voluntary emigration".

Palestinians and many of their supporters view it as code for ethnic cleansing.

In a post on X Sunday, Smotrich called the idea of “helping (Palestinians) find other places to start new, good lives” great and said he would work with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to that end.

Ben-Gvir, who quit Netanyahu's government over the current ceasefire in Gaza, said Trump's remarks gave Israel the green light to move ahead on “voluntary emigration.”

“When the president of the world's largest superpower brings it up himself, the government of Israel should implement it,” he said in a statement.

Netanyahu has said building Jewish settlements in Gaza is not realistic. Israel withdrew troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but maintains a blockade with Egypt on the territory.

UNRWA says Israel ordered it to vacate Jerusalem headquarters

JERUSALEM - The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says its staff was directed to vacate the premises by Thursday.

Israel passed legislation last year cutting all ties with the agency and barring it from operating in its territory. It says the agency, which is the main provider of aid in the Gaza Strip, has allowed itself to be infiltrated by Hamas, allegations denied by the UN.

In a statement Sunday, the agency, known as UNRWA, said the order to vacate “is in contradiction to international law obligations of UN member states,” including Israel. “United Nations premises are inviolable and enjoy privileges and immunities under the United Nations Charter."

UNRWA closed its east Jerusalem headquarters last May after Israeli protesters set fire to its perimeter.

Senior Hamas official rejects Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip - Bassem Naim said “even if seemingly well-intentioned under the guise of reconstruction," the Palestinian people will never agree to such a proposal.

He also said the Palestinians can rebuild Gaza “even better than before” if Israel lifts its blockade.

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip - Israeli forces fired on the crowds on three occasions overnight and into Sunday. Those killed included a child, according to Al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has pulled back from several areas of Gaza as part of the ceasefire, which came into force last Sunday, but the military has warned people to stay away from its forces, which are still operating in a buffer zone inside Gaza along the border and in the Netzarim corridor. (AP)

