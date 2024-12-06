New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India and Egypt on Thursday held the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi. Co-chaired by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV and OIA), and Ambassador Ahmed Shaheen, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, the meeting reviewed the India-Egypt bilateral relations, with a commitment to strengthen their strategic partnership.

"India and Egypt held the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on 5 December 2024. The FOC was co-chaired by Shri Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), from the Indian side and Ambassador Ahmed Shaheen, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, from the Egyptian side," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Thursday.

The discussions reviewed the entire gamut of India-Egypt bilateral relations with a renewed commitment to strengthen the Strategic Partnership. Both sides also discussed avenues for further deepening of existing relations in political, economic, and socio-cultural areas. The two sides also exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of common interest.

India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations based on historic and civilizational linkages. Both countries also cooperate on various multilateral forums. The discussions held today will contribute to further strengthening the India-Egypt bilateral partnership, the MEA release added.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC in Egypt on a mutually convenient date.

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, also spoke about the 13th India-Egypt Foreign Office Consultations and said that it reviewed various aspects of the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and explored ways to further strengthen it.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "The 13th India-Egypt FoC chaired by Arun Chatterjee @SecretaryCPVOIA & Amb. Ahmed Shaheen, Assistant FM for Asian Affairs of Egypt, was held in New Delhi today."

"The FoC reviewed various facets of India-Egypt Strategic Partnership & discussed ways to further strengthen it," the post added. (ANI)

