Jerusalem, Jan 25 (AP) Israel's military has confirmed that it won't complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Sunday as outlined in its ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The deal gave both sides 60 days to remove their forces from southern Lebanon and for the Lebanese army to move in and secure the area. Israel says the Hezbollah militant group and the Lebanese army haven't met their obligations, while Lebanon accuses the Israeli army of hindering the Lebanese military from taking over.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Agreement: Israel Releases 200 Palestinians as Part of Second Phase of Prisoner Exchange Deal.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli military said the agreement is progressing but in some sectors, “it has been delayed and will take slightly longer.”

It said the withdrawal process will continue “in the near future,” but said that displaced residents from towns in southern Lebanon should not return. (AP)

Also Read | Indonesia, an Important Partner for India in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific, Says PM Narendra Modi, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Ties With Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)