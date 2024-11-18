Beirut, Nov 17 (AP) An Israeli strike early Sunday in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza killed at least 30 people, the director of a hospital there told The Associated Press.

Hosam Abu Safiya with Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya also said there were dozens of wounded, and others likely were still under the rubble.

Fleeing residents told the AP that houses were hit.

An Israeli military statement earlier Sunday said it conducted several strikes on “terrorist targets” in Beit Lahiya. It said efforts to evacuate the civilian population from the “active war zone” there continued.

Israeli forces have again been on the offensive in northern Gaza, saying Hamas militants have regrouped there. (AP)

