Rome, Jan 23 (AP) Italy's highest court on Thursday confirmed a slander conviction against US defendant Amanda Knox for accusing an innocent man in her British flatmate's 2007 murder, a sensational case that polarised trial watchers on both sides of the Altlantic.

Knox had appealed the conviction based on a European Court of Human Rights ruling that said her rights had been violated by the police's failure to provide a lawyer and adequate translator during a long night of questioning just days after Meredith Kercher's murder.

Judge Monica Boni read the verdict aloud in a courtroom that was empty except for a few reporters and guards. The lawyers for both Knox and the man she wrongly accused, Patrick Lumumba, had gone home. (AP)

