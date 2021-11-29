Washington, November 29: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to step down, US media reports said on Monday.

Dorsey will resign from his executive role, the American news network CNBC reported citing sources. Twitter Surges on Report That Dorsey Will Step Down as CEO.

The social media giant was cofounded by Dorsey in 2006. He later went on to become one of the topmost technology entrepreneurs.

