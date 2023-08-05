New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary consultative committee for External Affairs in which the developments in the India-US relationship were discussed.

Taking to Twitter, which is now X, Jaishankar said, "The Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs considered recent developments in the India-US relationship today."

Jaishankar said that the discussion was held in a positive atmosphere aiming that the benefits that these ties can bring to the nation.

During the meeting, the members of the committee also appreciated the landmark state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the external affairs minister said.

Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to the US from June 21-24, during which he led a special yoga event at the UN Headquarters, held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House and also addressed the UN Congress. (ANI)

