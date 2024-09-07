Tokyo, September 7: Prince Hisahito, nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second-in-line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the throne of the Emperor of Japan, marked a significant milestone as he turned 18, becoming the first male member of Japan's imperial family to reach adulthood in nearly four decades, following his father, Prince Akishino, who reached adulthood 39 years ago, Kyodo News reported.

Notably, Prince Hisahito is the only son of 58-year-old Crown Prince Fumihito, and 57-year-old Crown Princess Kiko. As Prince Hisahito marked his transition to adulthood on his 18th birthday on Friday, he expressed his eagerness to embrace the opportunities and stated his desire to learn from every experience. "I hope to learn more through each and every experience, absorbing various aspects and growing through them," the prince said through the Imperial Household Agency, an administrative body for affairs related to Japan's imperial family. Japan’s Royal Family Is Now on Instagram: Imperial Family Makes Formal Debut on Instagram As World’s Oldest Monarchy Tries To Draw Youth.

In a statement dated Wednesday, he thanked the many people who have supported him over the years, his parents and his elder sisters, adding, "I want to cherish my remaining time at high school," according to Kyodo News. Born on September 6, 2006, Prince Hisahito is a third-year student and is attending Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba. Japanese Crown Prince to Visit Vietnam to Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations.

The Imperial Household Agency also said that Prince Hisahito's Coming-of-Age ceremony and accompanying press conference will be scheduled for spring 2025 or later, following his high school graduation. This decision is taken to ensure that his studies remain unaffected by the ceremonial events.

It is interesting to note that the prince is also the first imperial family member to reach adulthood under Japan's revised Civil Code. The revised code in April 2022 decreased the age of adulthood to 18 from 20. Princess Aiko, 22, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako celebrated her coming of age after turning 20 in 2021.

