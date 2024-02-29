Wellington [New Zealand], February 29 (ANI): The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) signed an Education Cooperation Arrangement (ECA) with Education New Zealand.

The MoU signed by the ECA, New Zealand government agency, aims to promote collaboration, research, and knowledge sharing in emerging educational trends and is dedicated to showcasing their educational offerings globally by sharing best practices.

According to the New Zealand Education press release, "This collaboration, facilitated by the Government of Karnataka, signifies a concerted effort to enhance educational opportunities and promote cross-cultural exchange in Karnataka's academic landscape."

Additionally, the press release states, The ECA was signed by KG Chandrashekara, Executive Director of KSHEC and Lisa Futschek, General Manager, International of Education New Zealand."

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of MC Sudhakar, Hon'ble Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; Sri Srikar MS, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, GoK; SR Niranjana, Vice Chairman of KSHEC, GoK; Thandava Gowda TN, Administrative Officer of KSHEC, GoK; Vice Chancellors and representatives from State Public Universities, along with Damon Salesa, Vice Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand, and his team.

The delegation, comprising representatives from eight universities in New Zealand and eleven Karnataka State Public Universities, engaged in a breakout session to identify mutual areas of interest. This session facilitated discussions to discover common ground for potential collaborations in academic and research activities.

Through this dynamic alliance, the Karnataka Higher Education Department and Education New Zealand are prepared to explore avenues for international partnerships and collaborations between New Zealand and Karnataka HEIs in STEM, Social Sciences, Hospitality, Tourism, and Multimedia to broaden the global perspectives of both students and faculties." the press release added.

Additionally, this collaboration will facilitate collaborative research initiatives between institutions to drive innovation and address pressing challenges in education.

Moreover, sharing the best practices, trends, educational exchanges, and promotional activities.

MC Sudhakar, Hon'ble Higher Education Minister, Government of Karnataka, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Education New Zealand reflects our unwavering commitment to promoting excellence in higher education. Together, we will cultivate a vibrant learning environment that nurtures research, innovation and continuous improvement in our institutions."

Furthermore, regarding the collaboration, Lisa Futschek, General Manager, International, Education New Zealand, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with the Karnataka Higher Education Department to drive positive change in the international education sector. This collaboration drives a shared vision: fostering internationalisation of education and student and faculty mobility initiatives."

"By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we aim to empower students and educators alike to thrive in the ever-evolving educational landscape," he added.

"Our commitment to India as a valued education partner is embodied in initiatives that contribute to the transformative education landscape and provide opportunities for students from both nations to explore, collaborate, and learn."

This landmark collaboration emphasises a shared dedication to advancing higher education and empowering the next generation of learners to excel in an increasingly dynamic world.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council is an advisory body to the government in the higher education space. KSHEC works towards promoting academic excellence and social justice through policy initiatives. It guides the growth of higher education in accordance with socioeconomic needs and ensures autonomy & better accountability for all institutions of higher education in the state.

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) is the government agency responsible for taking New Zealand's education experiences to the world. ENZ promotes a New Zealand education as one that teaches students to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and lifelong learners, which will help them succeed in their future careers and create a positive impact on the world.

In 2019, New Zealand's education system was ranked first among English-speaking countries and third in the world for delivering a future-focused education (out of 50 economies) by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

With approximately 100 staff in 18 locations around the world, ENZ works closely with New Zealand's diverse education sector, including schools, English language providers, private training establishments, institutes of technology and polytechnics, universities, and internationally with NZ Inc. agencies, government agencies and education providers to encourage sustainable growth and identify opportunities. (ANI)

