Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS); For Amichay Gross, co-founder and executive chairman of MARINE EDGE, attending the COP29 climate conference in Baku was a very positive experience.

"One of the things we witnessed is how much support the people from those countries have for Israel and how much they believe in our cause and the benefit we bring to the world, even though we don't always hear that from world leaders," Gross told the Press Service of Israel.

"There was a lot of traffic from all around the world, including people from Turkey, Egypt, and other countries that you would think might hesitate to approach Israelis, but they didn't, and it was wonderful," Gross continued.

Another likely reason for the global enthusiasm for MARINE EDGE, one of 20 select Israeli climate-tech companies chosen to showcase Israeli innovation at COP29 on the world stage, is their technological innovation.

"Our technology aims to reduce the amount of fuel that cargo ships burn and the amount of CO2 they emit," Gross said.

The overall effect would be significantly less fuel burned during shipping, a smaller carbon footprint, and lower operating costs for shipping companies.

"All the merchant ships in the world, and there are over 80,000 of them, emit more than a billion tons of CO2 each year. That means saving even 1/10 of that is significant."

That is where the technology of the Haifa-based startup comes into play. Their innovation, a Machine Learning-based regenerative power managing mechanism, can be fitted onto ships, resulting in "up to 15% reduction of fuel consumption per mile," Gross told TPS-IL. (ANI/TPS)

