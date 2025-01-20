Islamabad [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Amid allegations of counterfeit vaccines being administered to travellers and pilgrims at the International Vaccination Centre (IVC) in Polyclinic, the hospital's spokesperson clarified that the facility does not procure vaccines for travellers, Dawn reported.

The spokesperson stated that individuals purchase vaccines from the open market and bring them to the IVC for administration.

"The fact is almost 70 to 80 people, intending to travel abroad, daily approach the IVC for the issuance of the international travel vaccination card. As we are not authorised to procure vaccines, so travellers purchase the vaccine from the open market and bring it to the IVC established in Polyclinic. We administer the vaccine, and after removing the sticker from the bottle of the vaccine, paste it on the vaccination card. Therefore, it is unfair to allege that the hospital is administering the counterfeit vaccines," the spokesperson told media representatives.

In response to the allegations, the hospital administration initially considered discontinuing the vaccination service but decided against it, recognising the potential challenges this would create for travellers, reported Dawn.

"To determine the efficacy and genuineness of the vaccine is beyond the scope of the hospital. Furthermore, no adverse reaction has been reported after getting such service from Polyclinic," the spokesperson added.

The controversy arose following reports from the federal drug inspector indicating that counterfeit vaccines were being sold in the open market, particularly to individuals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia.

These vaccines were brought to Polyclinic's IVC for administration, where travellers also received their international vaccination cards, Dawn reported.

A senior officer of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), speaking anonymously, confirmed the issue of counterfeit vaccines being sold in the federal capital. "The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) and the federal drug inspectors are responsible to take action against the medical stores of the federal capital which are involved in selling the counterfeit vaccine. On the other hand, Polyclinic staff cannot identify the counterfeit vaccine, so there are strong chances that if vaccines would be sold in the open market, it would be administered to international travellers," the official explained.

The official acknowledged the overlapping responsibilities of Drap, federal drug inspectors, and Polyclinic under the health ministry, complicating accountability in addressing the issue. (ANI)

