Karachi [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan's fast-growing e-commerce landscape is often portrayed as a major opportunity for employment generation, but industry analysts warn that this potential will remain largely unrealised unless the government urgently tackles long-standing structural flaws.

They point to a widening skills deficit, scattered and uncoordinated training efforts, and the absence of a national human resource development strategy as the most pressing obstacles holding the sector back, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, even with rising digital adoption and the forthcoming E-Commerce Policy 2.0, experts argue that Pakistan may be unable to meet its ambitious growth goals without immediate investment in a specialised workforce, modern logistics, and efficient digital payment systems.

Sector observers fear Pakistan could miss a critical economic milestone if human capital continues to be overlooked.

Analysts note that e-commerce and its allied industries could create thousands of new jobs over the next few years, but only if the government forms a cohesive plan for training and skill enhancement.

Policymakers are finalising E-Commerce Policy 2.0, built around five core pillars designed to upgrade the digital commerce ecosystem.

However, specialists insist that workforce development must be treated as a central component, arguing that e-commerce requires a distinct skill set far removed from traditional IT roles.

SI Global Solutions CEO Noman Said highlighted that transitioning Pakistan's traditional retail environment into a modern e-commerce structure depends on improved logistics, enriched payment solutions, and most importantly, a trained workforce capable of handling cross-functional tasks.

He stressed that e-commerce integrates marketing, technology, customer interaction, data analysis, and operations, demanding tailored training programmes aligned with both domestic and global market needs, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Government figures indicate that more than 700,000 SMEs now run online businesses, largely through social media and digital platforms.

Yet Shoaib Bhatti of the Pakistan E-Commerce Association warned of a persisting talent shortage due to inadequate training facilities across the country.

Digital marketing expert Hafiza Sidra Javid added that e-commerce expansion hinges heavily on strong digital advertising skills, which directly influence sales cycles and business sustainability.

Pakistan aims to raise its USD 5 billion e-commerce market to USD 20 billion by 2030, but experts caution that this target will remain out of reach unless the state aggressively addresses the widening skills gap and chronic governance shortcomings, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

