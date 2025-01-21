Warsaw, Jan 21 (AP) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that he has the Foreign Ministry preparing Polish diplomatic missions in the United States for possible deportations as a precaution.

“The new administration has not yet informed anyone about the details of this operation, therefore we have not received information on whether this operation may be harmful to Polish citizens,” Tusk said. “But either way, we have to be prepared.”

Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski followed up by saying his ministry was encouraging Polish citizens living abroad whose passports have expired to obtain new documents.

On Monday, the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw issued a statement urging all Poles abroad to return to Poland, without mentioning the US.

“Good New Year's Resolution - Return to Poland!” read the title of the statement. (AP)

