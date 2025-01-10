Families in Balochistan demand the safe return of their missing loved ones. (Photo: X/ @TBP)

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Protests erupted in multiple areas of Balochistan, including Hub Chowki, Khuzdar, and Turbat, as families of those forcibly disappeared demanded the safe return of their loved ones, the Balochistan Post reported.

The protests featured road blockages and hunger strikes, shedding light on the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the region.

In Hub Chowki, families of missing individuals Junaid Hameed and Yasir Hameed staged a three-day hunger strike outside the Lasbela Press Club. They were later joined by the relatives of Chakar Bugti, who had also been abducted by Pakistani security forces. Despite efforts by local authorities to disperse the protesters, the families remained resolute in their demand for justice.

Junaid's sister shared that her brother was abducted on the night of October 8, 2024, near Bhawani Shah Pump in Hub Chowki. Armed men in three vehicles took Junaid, a 28-year-old employee of Otsuka Pakistan Limited, at gunpoint.

Just days after Junaid's disappearance, on October 11, Yasir, Junaid's younger brother, was also forcibly disappeared while staying at a relative's home in Kalat. Yasir, who had previously been a victim of enforced disappearance, remains missing alongside Junaid, reported the Balochistan Post.

In Bhawani, the family of Israr Baloch, who was abducted a year ago, blocked the Karachi-Quetta-Makran Highway by setting tires on fire, causing a traffic jam. Efforts to mediate between the protesters and district administration failed to resolve the situation.

Protests also continued in Kharan's Red Zone, where the families of missing Bilawal Baloch and Asim Baloch demanded their release. Bilawal's mother made an emotional plea, urging authorities to present her son in court if he is charged with any crimes. She also called on the people of Kharan to join the protest in solidarity.

In Turbat, the family of Fida Wali Dad, a resident of Aapsar Kolowai Bazaar, held a sit-in for the second consecutive day at Shaheed Fida Chowk. They were joined by the relatives of eight other missing individuals, all demanding answers from the authorities regarding the whereabouts of their loved ones, the Balochistan Post reported.

The protesters emphasised the need for the government and authorities to disclose the location and condition of the missing individuals. "If there are charges against them, they should be brought to court and tried according to the law," one family member stated. (ANI)

