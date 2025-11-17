Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): Hundreds of Israeli Border Police and Civil Administration forces are currently working to evacuate the settlement point or "outpost" on Givat "Tzur Misgavi", which is located north of the town of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion, and is inhabited by 25 families and a number of boys and girls.

Tzur Misgavi is an expansion of Metzad that did not receive legal status before its establishment.

Also Read | SpaceX Sentinel-6B Launch: Elon Musk's Company Launches NASA's Satellite Aimed at Monitoring Sea Level, Improve Weather Forecasts.

Gush Etzion is a bloc of towns located just south of Bethlehem, named for the German-Jewish businessman Shmuel Zvi Holzmann, who helped to fund the first town there 100 years ago. Holzmann means "wood" in German, and "Etzion" comes from the Hebrew word for wood, "Etz." "Gush" is Hebrew for Bloc. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)