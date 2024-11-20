Washington, Nov 20 (PTI) Texas has offered 1,402 acres to President-elect Trump to be used for constructing infrastructure to facilitate mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Trump will take oath as president on January 20.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Picks Former Congressman Sean Duffy As Transportation Secretary.

In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, Dawn Buckingham -- commissioner of the Texas General Land Office -- said, "I am writing to formally offer 1,402 acres of land in Starr County, Texas, to be used to construct deportation facilities."

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants was one of the major election promises of Trump. After his victory, the president-elect has expressed determination to fulfil the promise by remove illegal immigrants from the US.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Tension: 'No Specific Plans for India's Mediation in Ukraine Conflict, but Vladimir Putin Values PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Resolve War', Says Kremlin Spokesperson.

The number of illegal immigrants in the country is said to be more than 11 million, which also includes several hundreds of thousand of Indians. The outgoing Joe Biden administration has been removing such Indian nationals through chartered flights.

Trump has not made public details of the deportation plan.

In his letter, Buckingham wrote that his office was fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the US Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention and coordination of the largest deportation of "violent criminals" in the nation's history.

"What I care about is that we have safe communities and there is no doubt that we are losing too many of our children to these violent criminals that are coming across the border," Buckingham told Fox News Digital.

"I am 100 per cent on board with the Trump administration's pledge to get these criminals out of our country and we are more than happy to offer our resources to facilitate those deportations of these violent criminals," she added.

The proposed area on offer is a farmland and easy to build on.

"We could very easily put a detention centre there, a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country. It's accessible to international airports as well as a major crossing over the river. And so we're just happy to get help, do anything we can to get these violent criminals off of our soil," the Texas official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)