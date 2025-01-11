Strasbourg (France), Jan 11 (AP) Two trams collided in Strasbourg in eastern France on Saturday, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said. The collision happened in the afternoon in a tunnel near the city's central train station.

An additional 100 people, though uninjured, were assessed for shock or stress, said Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service. Emergency services deployed 130 firefighters, 50 rescue vehicles and established a wide safety perimeter.

“Around fifty people are in a state of relative emergency, with injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains. But there are no critical injuries. It could have been much worse,” Cellier said.

The collision may have been caused by a reversing tram, Mayor Jeanne Barseghian said, describing it as a “brutal collision.” An investigation was underway. (AP)

