At least 20 people were injured after two trams collided in a tunnel in France's Strasbourg on Saturday, January 11. "Twenty people" have been injured, said a spokesman for the prefecture, adding that the cause of the accident had not yet been established. Meanwhile, a video showing chaos after the tram accident in France has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited.

France Tram Accident

At least 20 injured after two trams collided at station in Strasbourg, France - CNewspic.twitter.com/0a9T5qeeFF — BNO News (@BNONews) January 11, 2025

20 Injured After 2 Trams Collide in France's Strasbourg

🇫🇷 Two trains collide in Strasbourg, France, more than 30 people injured. pic.twitter.com/12byCCAByO — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 11, 2025

