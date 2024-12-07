Nebraska [US], December 7 (ANI): Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Governor's Office and also declared December 6 as 'A Day of Remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi' throughout the state in recognition of his role as a global symbol of peace, nonviolence and justice

Consulate General of India in Seattle stated that this marks the "first installation of Gandhi ji's bust in any State Capitol premise in the nine states under the consular jurisdiction of Indian Consulate in Seattle."

Several notable dignitaries graced the unveiling ceremony, including Governor Jim Pillen, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly and former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson and acclaimed Coach Tom Osborne, along with Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta, as well as eminent members of the Indian American community.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the enduring values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence) and Satyagraha (Truth Force) emphasizing their relevance in today's world.

Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Governor's Office in Nebraska had closely collaborated to identify the location of Gandhi ji's bust at the Governor's Office in the State Capitol, as a most befitting venue to honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

"In another special gesture, the Governor of Nebraska, Jim Pillen also issued an official proclamation declaring December 6 as "A Day of Remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi" throughout the State of Nebraska," the release stated.

The proclamation recognises Mahatma Gandhi's role as a global symbol of peace, non-violence and justice, and that Gandhiji inspired countless individuals and movements around the world with his unwavering commitment to truth and human dignity.

Nebraska is one of the nine states covered by the newly opened Indian Consulate in Seattle with consular jurisdiction covering Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Alaska.

The unveiling of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln follows the recent unveiling of the Gandhi bust at the base of the Space Needle in Seattle Center on October 2nd, earlier this year. (ANI)

