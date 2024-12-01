By Arunesh Sinha

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Mari Mathias, an acclaimed Welsh folk and indie singer-songwriter who will be performing in the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland from today, believes that cultural exchange between two nations plays a vital role in bolstering the bilateral relationship between two countries into a rich and long-lasting partnership.

Known for blending traditional Welsh folk with modern indie influences, and creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences across cultures, Mathias' music is known for showing deep cultural roots and infusing Welsh folk melodies with fresh, eclectic twists that speak to contemporary themes.

In an interview with ANI, she opened up on her experience of performing in India, and how she believes that her upcoming event at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland presents a great opportunity for the showcase of cultural exchange between two countries.

This year, the British Council (UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange) has partnered with the State of Nagaland and the Hornbill Festival as part of the 'Wales in India 2024' celebration.

Mathias recalled how she got this opportunity and also thanked the British COuncil for providing her with this opportunity.

"I first got this opportunity supported by the British Council and I performed in Cardiff and this then was an opportunity to lead on to perform in the Hornbill Festival for the 25th anniversary. So, connecting Wales to India and this is a rich cultural experience bringing together two different nations and performing, so this is a very amazing opportunity for an artist like me and I'm very grateful for the British Council for bringing me out here to perform in both Centre Stage Festival and also in the Hornbill Festival."

"This is an amazing opportunity to bring together all of the arts. I'm representing Wales...so this is an amazing opportunity to be able to give Wales a voice out in India and also for me as an artist to understand more about the heritage and the culture and the customs out here, out in Nagaland as well which is a very unique place and it's a great opportunity to be able to represent that cultural exchange," she added.

Being asked about what attracted her towards the India and especially, the Naga culture, Mathias referred to the similarity between the Naga and Welsh culture, adding that the music being "universal" in nature provides a great showcase for the two vastly different cultures.

She added that the festival provides opportunity and voice to the indigeneous youth and rural people to express their art.

"The folk music brings voices from an ancient past and I believe that the Naga culture and the heritage there is very similar to how the ancient Welsh culture was and is. So, I feel like there are similarities but also vastly different customs which we can bring together but also music is universal and I feel like this is a great showcase for that and to bring together that cultural universal language of humanity which can shape the world into a better place and show young people as well and new generations to come about this possibilities of performing in festivals such as Hornbill Festival which is the biggest music festival in India," she said.

"So, it gives these indigenous people a voice as well and I think it's important and the support from all of these people like the Heritage Council and Nagaland and to be able to give these indigenous people and people who live out in rural communities, an opportunity to perform and do something through the arts which is not only just to express the arts but that cultural exchange with everything, with the language, the customs, the way of life, the traditions of dance and music and costume and traditional clothing and so this experience will really I feel like it will be the first of many collaborations for the future and it will really show the world, of what possibilities there are across the globe for collaboration," Mathias added.

Mary Mathias, further opened up on the role of cultural exchange and cultural diplomacy in developing the bilteral relationship, as it paves way for "rich dynamics" and "long lasting partnerships" between the two countries.

She further said that it helps both nations learn from each other's cultures, traditions, adding that the whole world can learn something from the upcoming event at Hornbill Festival.

"It (cultural exchange) is very important and I feel like across the globe it creates such a rich dynamics between countries and long lasting partnerships which can go on for many, many, many years and we can learn so much from each other, from each other's cultures and traditions and especially older customs which we can learn from and we can pass on orally sharing to the next younger generation to keep these traditions very strong. I feel like that the whole world can look to Hornwell Festival and learn something from this," the folk artist added.

Revered as the 'Festival of Festivals,' this year, the Hornbill festival's main attraction will be the enchanting performances from Welsh folk musicians Mari Mathias and Gareth Bonello, collaborating with Naga artist Seyievinuo Chuzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta.

The partnership between British Council and Nagaland was announced in October, during a visit to Wales by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in recognition of joint efforts by the British Council, the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, the Welsh Government and Wales Arts International.

Additionally, the festival will also have several talk sessions and platform for local artists, who will be supported by India Wales Culture Fund.

Ruchira Das, Director Arts India, British Council, said the body is committed to foster creative and cultural exchange, and the participation of Welsh artists at the festival serves as a testament to the enduring cultural dialogue between India and the United Kingdom.

"At the British Council, we are committed to fostering creative and cultural exchange. The Hornbill Festival offers a remarkable platform for artists from Wales and Nagaland to connect, create, celebrate, and showcase the richness of their vibrant and traditional cultures. This collaboration nurtures the way in which arts and music transcend borders, uniting two vibrant cultures within a shared tapestry of inspiration and creativity," Das said.

"The participation of Welsh artists at the festival serves as a testament to the enduring cultural dialogue between India and the UK. We are confident that their performances will inspire meaningful exchanges and unforgettable experiences for audiences in Nagaland and beyond", she added. (ANI)

