Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its new S-Class flagship sedan today in the Indian market. The company will make the long-wheelbase variant of S-Class available in India. The upcoming sedan will be bigger in size and rich in features than the outgoing model. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is likely to be available in two trim options - S450 and S400D. The upcoming S-Class will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm and will be live streamed via Mercedes-Benz India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event below: 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Luxury SUV Launched in India at Rs 2.43 Crore; Check Features & Specifications.

Under the bonnet, the S450 model is expected to get a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing a power of 367hp and a peak torque of 500Nm.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

A striking segment leader. The epitome of luxurious design. See the #NewSClass up close at 12.30 PM today. #CaresForWhatMatters pic.twitter.com/9TFwSmHCLz — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) June 17, 2021

The S400D variant could come with a 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel engine that will produce 330hp of power and a maximum torque of 700Nm. Both models will be paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and will come with rear-wheel drive.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

On the inside, the upcoming luxury car will come loaded with features such as a 12.8-inch infotainment system that includes security mechanisms like face recognition and fingerprint scanning, improved steering, two lounge-like rear seats in the back to provide relaxation for passengers, a 12.3-inch driver display, Burmester 4D surround system, 64 colours active ambient lighting and more. For safety, it will come with several airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and computerised stability control, security mechanisms like fingerprint scanning and face recognition. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is likely to be priced at around Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.

