New Delhi, March 11: Yamaha Motor India has launched its new motorcycle in India. The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at INR 1,44,800 (ex-showroom) and comes with a mild hybrid system. The motorcycle is an addition to the Japanese motorcycle company's popular FZ series. The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with a muscular design and attractive styling elements.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is launched in two colours - Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey. The bike has a sporty design and has an aggressive yet modern look. It has a long seat, a muscular 13-litre tank, and FZ-S badging. The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid has several new modern features that make the riders appreciate it on a long journey. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Bike Unveiled at FAST FORWARD India; Check Features, Specifications and Prices.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specifications and Features

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid has an OBD-compliant 149cc air-cooled engine with four strokes and two valves. It is capable of achieving a maximum 9.1 kWh (12.4 PS) power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is further mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It comes with an electric start, an SMG system, and E20 compliance.

The new Yamaha motorcycle comes with a single channel ABS with 282mm front disc brake and 220m rear disc brake (without ABS). Dimensions-wise, the bike has an overall height of 1,080mm, ground clearance of 165mm, overall length of 2,000mm, wheelbase of 1,330mm and seat height of 790mm. It has a Kerb weight of 138kg with oil and fuel tank.

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid includes a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with features like turn-by-turn navigation and music control. The motorcycle also includes Y-Connect, an LED headlight, telescopic front suspension (7-step adjustable), mono-shock suspension at the rear, a digital clock, and an LED taillight. BMW C 400 GT Premium Scooter Launched in India, Bookings Open at All BMW Motorrad India Dealerships; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

According to Yamaha, this is the first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc segment that is focused on fuel economy for long-distance, trendy, sporty design, and modern tech features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).