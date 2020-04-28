BS6 Mahindra Scorpio SUV Launched; Priced in India at Rs 11.98 Lakh; Check Variants Prices, Features & Specifications

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio (Photo Credits: Mahindra & Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading SUV maker has finally launched the BS6 iteration of its popular selling SUV - Scorpio in India. Launched at a starting price of Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai), the new BS6 Scorpio is available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 & S11. Notably, the BS6 Scorpio compact SUV is offered in fewer configurations when compared to the outgoing model. The company has also started taking bookings for the SUV through its official website. The interested customers can book the SUV with an upfront payment of Rs 5,000. BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Officially Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 5.54 Lakh.

The company has revised its BS6 lineup by removing the base S3 variant. The remaining variants of Scorpio haven't changed much in terms of equipment. The main underlines of the BS6 Scorpio are imposing front grille, project headlamps with LED eyebrows, fog lamps, an LED taillight, ORVMs with side indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, faux leather, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic temperature control, multi-functional steering wheel and more.

Previously, the Mahindra Scorpio was offered with three diesel engines wherein the base model got a 2.5-litre m2DICR unit. The second unit was a 2.2-litre mHawk unit making 120 HP at 4,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800 rpm. The last engine was a 2.2-litre mHawk unit tuned to develop 140 HP at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It was available with only a 6-speed MT. Mahindra Launches S African Campaign to Honour Heroes During COVID-19 Crisis.

The company has only upgraded the top-end 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which is now compliant with the BS6 emission norms. The engine continues to make 140 HP of maximum power at 3,750 rpm with 320 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. As far as the prices are concerned, the S5 variant costs Rs 11.98 lakh while the S7 and S9 variants are priced at Rs 13.83 lakh and Rs 14.36 lakh respectively. The top-end model - S11 costs Rs 15.52 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom Mumbai).