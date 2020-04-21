BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Officially Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 5.54 Lakh

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Officially Launched in India (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra, the homegrown UV manufacturer has silently launched the updated BS6 compliant KUV100 NXT in India. Launched at a starting price of Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the company will continue to offer the KUV100 NXT in two different seating configurations - 5-seater and 6-seater. The car now comes with a single petrol option across four variants - K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8. The top-of-the-line variant of the KUV100 NXT costs Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Goodbye Swift Diesel! Maruti Suzuki Officially Discontinues Swift Diesel Variants.

The 2020 Mahindra KUV100 NXT now comes powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol mill. The engine is capable of producing maximum power of 82bhp with peak torque of 115Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. With the new emission norms coming into effect, the carmaker has decided to discontinue the diesel variants of the KUV100 NXT.

As far as the features are concerned, the newly launched BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, reverse parking camera, cooled glove-box, height-adjustable driver seat, steering mounted controls and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Additionally, the company will be offering the model in six mono-tone colours and two dual-tone colours.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: